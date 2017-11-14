Take A Look At The First 4 New Orange Line Cars

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Posted today by the MBTA, the first 4 new Orange Line trains have arrived at the Port of Shanghai on their way to Boston. “Wrapped and ready for Shipping Up To Boston, the first 4 new #MBTA #OrangeLine cars arrived today at the Port of #Shanghai,” wrote the oft-maligned travel agency on Twitter.

Still wrapped in form-fitting vinyl, the new trains won’t make their full debut until they are safely on American soil, but it’s still fun to imagine a day in the not-too-distant future when we can hop on for a quick ride from Ruggles to Back Bay without worrying about the ubiquitous 15-minute delay.