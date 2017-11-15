Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 11/15

6:45a

Stove Top is releasing Thanksgiving dinner pants for everyone to wear during their holiday meal. Which Thanksgiving side dish does Stove top sell?

In a preview for their upcoming A&E special, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth says doctors gave her a 50/50 chance of beating her throat cancer. In their reality show from 2004-2012, which state did Dog, Beth, and their kids hunt fugitives? Was it Hawaii or Florida?

In the 2011 Oscar winning film The Help about maids in the 1960’s, who played Skeeter?

Jordin Sparks, Adele, and Margot Robbie all make the list of celebs who had secret weddings. Which country is Margot Robbie from?

A paparazzi recently snapped the first pictures of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins while the Carters were on vacation. What are the twins’ names?

7:45a

Amy Schumer is now dating chef Chris Fischer, a Mario Batali protege and cookbook author. What celebrity chef stars in Hell’s Kitchen?

Blake Shelton is “People” magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. He told the magazine, quote, “y’all must be running out of people.” Who was Blake married to before he was with Gwen Stefani?

TLC is officially dumping Jill Duggar’s husband after he made more transphobic comments about Jazz Jennings. What does the TV network TLC stand for?

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger is 43 today. Finish the lyric to “Rockstar.”

Netflix says 12% of its users, which is about 13 million people, admit to watch Netflix in public bathrooms. Another 22% say they had cried while watching Netflix in public. Name the horror-comedy Netflix Original Series that stars Drew Barrymore who plays a cannibal.

8:45a

An animated Super Mario Brothers movie is in the works from the people who make the Despicable Me and Minions movies. Name the two famous brothers from the Super Mario franchise.

The American Music Awards finally have a host, and it is Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross. Christina Aguilera will perform a medley of songs at the awards show to honor this late singer who passed away from an accidental overdose in 2012. Name the singer.

Name the hugely successful boy and girl groups signed to Simon Cowell’s label Syco Music who both came from The X Factor.

John Cena says he and fiance Nikki Bella have started to cover quite a lot of ground with their wedding planning. Is Nikki Bella a stage name or her real name?

Ben Affleck revealed he will be enjoying Thanksgiving with his kids, ex wife Jennifer Garner, brother Casey Affleck & best friend Matt Damon. Jennifer Garner starred as Sydney Bristowe from 2001-2006 in this TV series about a double agent for the CIA. Name the show.

Can they beat Kennedy?!