Kennedy just dropped off her doggo Elvis at boarding school for two weeks, but she’s conflicted whether she should be happy or not.

She was crying though, so she is sad, but she won’t lie that she’s excited to have a little break to be able to sleep through the night.

Click play above to hear Elvis’ heartbreaking whimper!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.