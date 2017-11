15 Seconds | Walk Off The Earth – Shape Of You

It all started almost 6 years ago when we first featured their epic 5 People / 1 Guitar cover of Gotye’s Somebody That I Used To Know. That video has now been seen over 185 MILLION times on YouTube!

So tonight, we thought we’d catch up with the truly awesome Walk Off The Earth for another great video. Using only tubes and beans — and the world’s most phenomenal scissor kick cymbal hit — they put a fun spin on Ed Sheeran‘s Shape Of You.

Check it out and TELL US what you think!

