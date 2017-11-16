Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 11/16

It’s TBT & Kesha is playing our Not So Silent Night Dec. 14th at the Wilbur Theatre. Which song was her 1st #1 hit?

Just as Selena Gomez began cuddling up to ex Justin Bieber again, the Weeknd and ex girlfriend Bella Hadid are reportedly hanging out again too. Which country are both Bieber & The Weeknd originally from?

Blac Chyna threw baby Dream a magic mermaid themed 1st birthday party but it doesn’t look like daddy Rob Kardashian was in attendance. In Disney’s the Little Mermaid, what is the name of the evil sea witch?

Blake Shelton has been named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive & the internet had lots of feelings. Who did he dethrone from last year?

Nicki Minaj released a slew of very risque photos for the cover of this magazine in order to break the internet just like Kim Kardashian did back in 2014. Name the magazine.

Christian Bale is nearly unrecognizable with a bald head, bleached eyebrows and a weight gain in order to play former Vice President Dick Cheney for his upcoming movie Backseat. Whcih of these was he not in? The Prestige, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises

That 70s Show star Topher Grace & wife Ashley just welcomed a baby girl. Which villain did he play in 2007’s Spiderman 3?

Pizza Hut has revealed an all new pizza featuring 16 cheese pockets. Their slogan is No One _________ The Hut.

It’s Throwback Thursday! Which was the biggest song of 1982? The Police, Every Breath You Take or The Eurythmics, Sweet Dreams

Name the TV drama actress January Jones she appeared on from 2007-2015 that earned her Emmy & Golden Globe nominations.

Miranda Kerr and hubby Evan Spiegel are expecting their first child. Which social media platform did Evan create?

SNL is welcoming Chance The Rapper to host & musical guest Eminem this Saturday. Which candy does Chance The Rapper endorse?

Kim Kardashian accidentally revealed the sex of baby #3 on Ellen & it’s a girl! What is the name of her cosmetic line?

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she auditioned for Easy A, Emma Stone’s breakout role to which Emma responded, “you didn’t get it because you suck!” Which actress has been nominated for the most Oscars?

What Not To Wear former host Clinton Kelly revealed his co-host of 10 years Stacy London blocked him on Twitter. Clinton Kelly now co-hosts what daytime variety talk/cooking show on ABC?