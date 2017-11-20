Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 11/20

6:45a

Coldplay’s “A Head Full of Dreams Tour” made more than $523 million, making it the third highest-grossing world tour of all time behind U2’s “360 Tour” and The Rolling Stones’ “A Bigger Bang Tour.” Name the lead singers of Coldplay, U2, and The Rolling Stones.

Ryan Seacrest has been accused of some kind of inappropriate behavior with a stylist at the E! Network almost a decade ago. Ryan has since issued a statement saying, quote, “if I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry.” Name the dancer and actress Ryan dated from 2010 to 2013.

Joel McHale is 46 years old today. He played Jeff Winger on Community, and he hosted this weekly TV show on E! that focused on recaps of various popular culture and television moments of the week. What was it called?

42 years ago today the classic film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest was released. It stars which iconic actor as a man who pretends to be crazy to get out of prison.

It’s 3 days until Thanksgiving! When was the first Thanksgiving held? 1521, 1621 or 1721?

7:45a

K-Pop boy band BTS is on a roll making an impact in America, making an appearance at the AMAs last night. Name the last Korean titled song to peak at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in America that was accompanied by a viral music video.

Future is 34 today. He’s Ciara’s baby-daddy. He’s also featured on a new song called “End Game” with Ed Sheeran by a mega female popstar who dropped her new album on Nov. 9th. Who is she?

Harrison Ford was driving on the freeway yesterday when he stopped to help a woman who had run her car off the road and into an embankment. Luckily, she only suffered minor injuries. Name the 1993 thriller film in which Harrison plays Richard Kimble, a man who escapes from the law in an attempt to find his wife’s killer.

A list of the “Five Worst Christmas Songs” include “Dominick the Christmas Donkey” and Bruce Springsteen’s version of “Santa Clause is Coming to Town.” Who has the highest selling Christmas album ever? Elvis or Nat King Cole?

Blake Shelton told Ellen he’s going to embrace being the Sexiest Man Alive. Who was the 2016 winner? Chris Hemsworth, David Beckham, or The Rock?

8:45a

35 years ago today Drew Barrymore became the youngest SNL host EVER at the age of 7. Name the 2005 film she starred in alongside Jimmy Fallon where she was stuck between her relationship with him and his bordering on insane passion for the Boston Red Sox.

Justice League had a $96 million opening weekend, but that was considered a pretty big disappointment since it was the worst opening for a DC movie since Green Lantern in 2011. Which of these superheroes are not in the film Justice League? Batman, Superman, or Spiderman?

20 years ago today, Kenny G finally received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Which Katy Perry music video was he featured in? “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” or “Roar?”

Pink and Kelly Clarkson opened the AMAs together with a duet of “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M. Which of the two has sold more records worldwide to date?

David Cassidy was moved to the ICU on Sunday as his condition deteriorates. He rose to fame for this hit show that aired in the 70’s about a family of traveling musicians called the ____ family.

Can they beat Kennedy?!