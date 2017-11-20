Jack Antonoff Interprets The Goal Of “Look What You Made Me Do”

Jack Antonoff stopped by the studio to talk with Karson & Kennedy!

During the interview, Antonoff opened up about working with Taylor Swift on her last two smash-hit albums 1989 and reputation. He noted the big difference was the number of producers — 1989 had more producers and it felt like “there were a lot of hands on it” while her most recent work was “more concentrated.”





When it comes to reputation’s first single “Look What You Made Me Do,” the tracks producer opened up the song and what he interprets the goal of the song. “To me, the biggest goal of that song was to take all these things that everyone thinks they can say about you because they heard rumors or opinions — imagine the world as a big high school — to take all that and throw it back in people’s faces.”

He also explained one of Taylor’s biggest strengths. “She does an amazing job of taking all the things we know about her and talking about them in an incredibly personal and poetic way…the more famous you get how do you relate to people, and she does an amazing job of it!”

