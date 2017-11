Paris Hilton recently tweeted a picture of her and Britney Spears taking a selfie claiming they invented the term 11 years ago, and Salt believes they’re right. Karson and Kennedy give evidence, however, that selfies have been around much longer; they just haven’t been called “selfie.”

Listen above to find out who took selfies before Paris Hilton and Britney Spears!

