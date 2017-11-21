Boston Common Christmas Tree Arrives Today From Nova Scotia!

By: Eric Donnelly

The holiday season is upon us!

Today, arriving via police escort, the Boston Common Christmas Tree will make its way to the Common all the way from Nova Scotia. According to The Boston Globe, Santa Claus will be there for its arrival!



The @TreeforBoston:

Since 1971 the Official Boston Christmas Tree has been given to the people of Boston by the people of Nova Scotia in thanks for their assistance after the 1917 Halifax Explosion. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/WNVq23KmhJ — Boston Attitude (@BostonAttitude) November 18, 2017

Do you know why we get our tree every year from Nova Scotia? “The partnership between the two cities began in 1917, when Halifax, Nova Scotia’s capital, was destroyed by a wartime explosion and Boston provided emergency assistance.”

The tree is a sign of gratitude from the Canadian Province. The tree is a gorgeous 53-foot white spruce!