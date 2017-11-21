Sofia Vergara Literally Can’t Pronounce “Discombobulated”

By: Eric Donnelly

This is too good.

Ellen DeGeneres always loves to play fun games with her guests, so she came up with a new one for Sofia Vergara. The TV host decided to practice English words of the day to see if Vergara can even pronounce the words.

Check it out:





RELATED: Adam Levine and Ellen DeGeneres Prank Food Delivery Man

To everyone’s surprise, she didn’t even stutter when “flabbergasted,” but literally couldn’t even say “discombobulated.” In the clip she says, “It’s not even a word. You’re just trying to ruin my reputation.”

Ahhh Sofia, it is in fact a word!