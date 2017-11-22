Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 11/22

6:45a

Seth Meyers is closing in on a deal to host NBC’s Golden Globe Awards telecast on January 7th. Name the female comedy duo that has hosted three Golden Globes in the past, the last time in 2015.

Head of Pixar John Lasseter is taking a leave of absence according to a memo to staff yesterday due to quote, “missteps.” Which is not a Pixar film? Toy Story or Despicable Me?

Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly engaged to her TV producer boyfriend Brad Falchuk. Gwyneth can be found in which Marvel superhero franchise?

Actress Jennie Garth and hubby Dave Abrams are reportedly taking some time apart to work on their relationship. Name the comedy series Garth starred in alongside Amanda Bynes from 2002-2006.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting baby #2! What is the name of their daughter?

7:45a

Scarlett Johansson is 33 today. Name her ex-husband who is Blake Lively’s current husband.

Paris Hilton claims to have invented the selfie, and people are freaking out about it. What was Hilton’s trademark catchphrase during her time as a major celebrity that she actually trademarked?

Former teen idol and Partridge Family star David Cassidy passed away yesterday of complications from dementia. He was just 67. What decade did The Partridge Family originally run? The 70’s or the 80’s?

Beyonce just topped the Forbes list of “The Highest Paid Women in Music.” She made $105 million over the past year. Who came in second?

Disney is working on The Incredibles 2 and released a teaser trailer to get us by until they release it next summer. What is Mr. Incredible’s super power?

8:45a

It’s been 10 years since Disney’s Enchanted hit the big screen, and it looks like its sequel Disenchanted is in the works. Name the red-headed actress who plays Princess Giselle.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Planet Earth 2, and The Santa Clauseare all coming to Netflix next month. How many Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen are there in total? 1, 3, or 5?

Adam Levine and his daughter Dusty got naked for a photo, but don’t worry, it’s cute and not creepy. The caption reads, “same, butt different.” What season of American Horror Story did Adam make a recurring cameo?

Your new entertainment options for the holiday weekend include the animated movie Coco, and the Denzel Washington movie Roman J. Israel, Esq. Name Denzel Washington’s 2016 Academy-award nominated film he starred in alongside Viola Davis.

Can they beat Kennedy?!