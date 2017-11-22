Franzia Is Leaving The K&K Show For Baltimore Co-Host Job!

Franzia is spreading her radio host wings and leaving us to become a co-host on the “Laurie DeYoung Morning Show” on WPOC in Baltimore, Maryland. Today is her last day, and we are crying tears of champagne! She’s spent a whopping 5 years with us at WBMX, so we cannot help but support her following her dreams and taking this amazing opportunity.

Click play above to hear the official announcement!

