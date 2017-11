It’s official, people; Franzia is leaving Mix 104.1 to co-host for WPOC! In honor of her last day, we wanted to commemorate her incredible 5 years at WBMX by each singing her a good-bye song… a cappella.

“Bye Bye Bye” is one of them, so click play above to hear which songs Karson, Salt, and Kennedy sing by themselves!

