Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Engaged!

By: Eric Donnelly

There will soon be a new royal couple!

According to E! News, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged! And yes — he did ask her parent’s permission before he asked.

After the duo is married, they get to continue living like royalty with their new home, Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018.

RELATED: Rihanna Shares Hilarious Photoshops of Queen Elizabeth as Pop Star

A source close to the Prince says, “He’s happier than he’s been for many years… He’s in a very relaxed period of his life and Meghan has come along at the right time.”

Congratulations to the new couple!