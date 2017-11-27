Rolling Stone Gave Kesha’s ‘Rainbow’ 4th Best Album of 2017

By: Eric Donnelly

Let em talk!

Rolling Stone names their 50 best albums every year and they’ve done it again for 2017. The #1 spot went to Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN.

RELATED: Kesha Is Headlining Not So Silent Night!

The publication gave Kesha’s Rainbow the number four spot, which is very impressive considering it’s her first album in five years. The “Boots” singer will be performing the album’s songs live at our Not So Silent Night too!

“This comeback set, seven years since her debut, was an artistic warrior cry more potent than any might’ve expected…it’s the sound of someone who’s survived a journey through hell knowing unquestionably she’s stronger for it.”

To put it into perspective, Taylor Swift’s critically acclaimed album reputation got the #7 spot.

Congratulations Kesha!!