Sam Smith Is Apparently Collaborating With Brandy

By: Eric Donnelly

Too good at collaborations!

According to Breathe Heavy, Sam Smith and Brandy could be dropping a new song together. You can read more on their website about her legal troubles, but the “Have You Ever” singer is a huge fan of Smith, so hopefully they can release new music soon together.

In a recent interview in South Africa, Brandy said, “I worked with Sam Smith for the first time four years ago, and then again recently…And now I’m one of his biggest fans. It’s so great to hear what they [artists inpsired by her] listen to and what they like.”

Smith is a big fan of Brandy — check out this tweet from 2016:



@4everBrandy NEW SONG!! EUUUUUURGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. Your voice is everything to me. So good!! WAVE ME BACK — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) January 24, 2016

These two going back and forth on the same track would make for a massive hit. Let’s hope they can make some magic together!