Boston Residents Can Adopt Letters To Santa From Needy Children At USPS

By: Eric Donnelly

This is an amazing way to spread some holiday cheer.

Thanks to the USPS, with awareness created by BeAnElf.org, you can adopt an underprivileged child’s letter to Santa and make their wish list come true. Children writing letters ask for anything from new toys, to food, to new clothing items.

“Every year Be An Elf creates public awareness of the USPS Operation Santa program, and recruits new volunteers who adopt their own letters to Santa from low-income children. Volunteer Elves read and select letters to Santa at a participating post office, and send their gifts directly to the children who wrote to him.”





This year, you can now pick up letters in 15 major cities, which includes Boston. You can click here for a list of participating locations.