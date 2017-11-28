Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 11-28-17

Large:
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married in the spring. Is Prince Harry 3rd or 6th in line for the throne?
- 69 years ago today the first Polaroid cameras went on sale. Name the group that sings the lyric “Shake it like a polaroid picture” in their song “Hey, Yeah”.
- Paul Shaffer is 68 years old today. He was the former band leader/sidekick to what long time late night host?
- Jeremy Piven’s new series is not getting picked up for a second season amid his sexual harassment allegations. His new drama “Wisdom of the Crowd” is set to end after it’s original 13 episode run. What HBO show did Piven star on from 2004-2011?
- “Saturday Night Live” is apparently trying to erase the controversial Safelite Autoglass parody they aired last month. They removed the fake ad from YouTube and Hulu, and replaced it in a rerun last weekend. Finish this Safelite jingle. “Safelight Repair, Safelite ____”.
- Mischa Barton’s ex has agreed to not release their alleged sextape. Barton starred as Marissa Cooper on what popular show?
- Yesterday, Paris Hilton commemorated the 11th anniversary of what she called “The first coming of the Holy Trinity.” Or the day the paparazzi caught her hanging out with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears. Which of the three is the oldest?
- Jennifer Lawrence wants to move to a farm and, quote, “be, like, milking goats” even though she was the highest paid actress in the world in 2015 and 2016. Name the 2012 film she starred in alongside Bradley Cooper that won her a Best Actress Oscar.
- James Cameron made it pretty clear he wishes everyone would shut up about Jack’s death in Titanic already. He knows they could’ve fit on the damn door but he didn’t like that ending. Which of these is not a James Cameron directed film : Avatar, Terminator or Predator?
- Seven years ago today Wikileaks released 250,000 classified documents sent by U.S. Embassies. What is the name of the man responsible for wikileaks who was portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in the film “The Fifth Estate”.
- At 48 years old Jennifer Lopez just became the oldest Guess girl ever. Who is she currently dating?
- Comedian Patton Oswalt says finding love again after his wife died was like getting hit by lightning twice. He played Spence on what show starring Kevin James and Leah Remini?
- 38 years ago today Ringo Starr’s home in Los Angeles burned down. What instrument did Ringo predominately play in The Beatles?
- Uma Thurman broke her silence on Harvey Weinstein, going at him in a Thanksgiving Instagram post. Name the American pop-rock band who released a single called “Uma Thurman”.
