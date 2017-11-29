15 Seconds | Molly Brulé – One Last Night

We’ve got another talented New Englander in the #15Seconds spotlight tonight. But we can’t let you listen to the new song from Molly Brulé until Friday when her new album The Things I Know drops!

We’ll have another sneak peek on the radio at around 10:40 tonight, so TUNE IN!

In the meantime, check out another original song from Molly called Band Aids and TELL US what you think!

Catch Molly’s official CD Release Party this Friday night at The Burren in Somerville, MA!

Know somebody we should play on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

We’ve featured over 1000 unsigned, up-and-coming artists over the past 5 years, who knows–you might hear yourself, or someone you know, one night here on MIX!

Send links (youtube/soundcloud/etc) and social media info to:

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!