Beyonce, Christiano Ronaldo, Selena Gomez Dominated Top Instagrams Of 2017

By: Eric Donnelly
There was some huge Instagram moments this year.
For the top 10 instas of 2017, all of the posts were done by Selena Gomez, Christiano Ronaldo, and Beyonce. Respectively, they have 130-million, 116-million, and 108-million followers. Naturally, Beyonce nabbed the top spot with her pregnancy post that she broke the Internet with.
No other user was able to crack the top ten, which makes sense because all of the posts had 7-million likes or more. It’s surprising Kendall Jenner couldn’t make the list this year since she previously had the “most liked” post before Selena dethroned her.
Here are the top 3 instas of 2017 in descending order!
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith