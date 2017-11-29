Beyonce, Christiano Ronaldo, Selena Gomez Dominated Top Instagrams Of 2017

By: Eric Donnelly

There was some huge Instagram moments this year.

For the top 10 instas of 2017, all of the posts were done by Selena Gomez, Christiano Ronaldo, and Beyonce. Respectively, they have 130-million, 116-million, and 108-million followers. Naturally, Beyonce nabbed the top spot with her pregnancy post that she broke the Internet with.

No other user was able to crack the top ten, which makes sense because all of the posts had 7-million likes or more. It’s surprising Kendall Jenner couldn’t make the list this year since she previously had the “most liked” post before Selena dethroned her.

Here are the top 3 instas of 2017 in descending order!



We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST