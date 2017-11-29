Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 11/29

6:45a

The Hunger Games is the most-rented movie in the 15 year history of Redbox. In The Hunger Games, what did Katniss volunteer as to get her sister out of going to the games?

Paris Hilton says that she is the constantly being asked to do reality TV again, but she has moved on. She has a new career as a what?

Anna Faris is 41 today. Besides being Chris Pratt’s ex-wife, she also starred in the first 4 films of this comedy franchise that parodied slasher and horror films by the Wayans Brothers.

Tyra Banks turned herself into a tiger in a photoshoot for Paper magazine. What is the name of the tiger that is a threat to Mowgli in The Jungle Book?

The Grammy nominees are out, and Jay-Z has more than anyone with eight. What is the name of Jay-Z’s clothing line?

7:45a

What is the name of the world tour Katy Perry is on right now? Formation, All Of Me, or Witness?

Fergie is set to host Fox’s new singing competition show The Four. The judging panel consists of Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and record executive Charlie Walk. What was Diddy’s original stage name before he changed it a bazillion times?

Angela Lansbury took some major heat for saying that women sometimes have to accept the blame for being sexually harassed or assaulted. Who did Angela voice in Disney’s Beauty & the Beast?

Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song were seen shopping in Paris over Thanksgiving. What was Culkin’s character name in Home Alone?

A cappella group Pentatonix performed on Christmas in Rockefeller Center last night on NBC. How many members are in Pentatonix?

8:45a

Matt Lauer is out at NBC due to a currently unfolding sexual misconduct scandal. What worldwide sporting event did Lauer host on NBC?

Before she was engaged to royalty, Meghan Markle was a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal. Who was the host of Deal or No Deal?

MTV is reunited the Jersey Shore cast for a new series, Jersey Shore Family Reunion. Name the 2012 hurricane that decimated the Jersey shore and surrounding areas.

Somebody noticed that they are really bad at fake eating on The Big Bang Theory. They basically just stir their food the whole scene and rarely take actual bites. What CA city does The Big Bang Theory take place in?

The Internet seems to think Ed Sheeran got snubbed the hardest by the Grammys, since he was not nominated in any of the major categories. How many Grammys does Ed have? 0 or 2?

