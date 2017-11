We all know that Black Friday shopping can get a little crazy. People are in a rush to make sure they get the deals they want on the products they plan to purchase. This Faux 911 is based on a true story of a girl leaving her mom while Black Friday shopping, all the while stealing her car and causing a high speed car chase.

Click play above to hear the whole story!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.