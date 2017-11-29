NBC Fired Matt Lauer Regarding “Inappropriate Sexual Behavior”

By: Eric Donnelly

NBC announced this morning that the network has fired Matt Lauer.

According to CNN, in a statement today the network stated that he was fired due to “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” after an employee filed a complaint. Savannah Guthrie, friend and co-host to Lauer, opened the TODAY show this morning by announcing the news.





During the announcement, Gurthie stated, “We just learned this moments ago, just this morning. As I’m sure you can imagine, we are devastated. We are still processing all of this.”

She went on to say, “And I will tell you right now we do not know more than what I just shared with you. But we will be covering this story as reporters, as journalists. I’m sure we will be learning more details in the hours and days to come. And we promise we will share that with you.”

All of this news has been brand new and lots of people, especially those at NBC, are trying to process it. The hosts of the TODAY show made it clear they will continue reporting on this story as transparent as possible.

On the show, they also read a statement from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, which claimed, “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

We will have to wait to hear further developments in this story.