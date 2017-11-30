Can’t Beat Kennedy: Veronica From Wakefield

- A trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” came out yesterday, and it racked up more than 38 million views on Day One. What is the highest grossing Marvel movie of all time? The Avengers, or Iron Man 2?
- Mandy Patinkin is 65 today. He played Inigo Montoya in one of the funniest movies of all time “The Princess Bride”. Finish his most quoted line from that film. “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You Killed My Father. _____.
- 33 years ago today “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” was released. In the song what was she doing when she got run over?
- Jimmy Fallon is losing ground to Kimmel and Colbert in the late night ratings race. Rank their tenures as a prime time late night host from longest to shortest.
- Beyonce had the most-liked Instagram post of the year. 11.2 million people liked her pregnancy photo. Name Beyonce’s three children.
- Ben Stiller is 52 today. Name Stiller’s 2001 film where plays an aging, clueless fashion model.
- NBC fired Matt Lauer yesterday over allegations of sexual misconduct. On top of being a host on the Today Show he was also a contributing anchor on what other NBC show?
- Aaron Sorkin wants to do a new version of “The West Wing”, with a black president. What actor played the President on the West Wing for the majority of the shows run?
- Name the actor who played Spiderman directly before Tom Holland.
- The Grammy nominees are out, and for the first time since 1999, there are no white males nominated in the “Album of the Year” category. Lorde is the only female nominated, and it’s for
her latest album that was produced by Jack Antonoff of Bleachers. Name the album.
- “Rolling Stone” put out a list of ‘The 50 Best Songs of the Year,’ and “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles is #1. It was his first single as a solo artist. Name either one of Nial or Liam’s first single.
- Billy Idol is 62 today. Finish this Billy idol lyric. (Audio Question)
- 10 years ago today Ken Jennings snapped his streak of 74 consecutive wins on Jeopardy. His earnings totaled over 3 million. What decade did Alex Trebek start hosting Jeopardy the 70’s or 80’s?
- Ridley Scott is 80 years old today. Director of “Alien”, “Gladiator”, “Blade Runner”, “Thelma & Louise” and I could do this for about 15 minutes straight so let’s stop. What actor was the star of “Gladiator”?
- Disney’s Mulan has cast it’s star for the live action remake that’s happening. In the animated film what comedian voiced the Dragon Mushu?