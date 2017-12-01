#MixNSSN: Kesha & Bleachers | 10,000 Toys Toy Drop Locations

15 Seconds | Emily James – Best Of 2017

Filed Under: 15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2017, Best Of 2017, Boston, Emily James, Fools and Jokers, indie, lion's den, Nashville, unsigned

Just named to our Best Of 2017 list, here’s the song we featured from Emily James earlier this year:

Got a great up-and-coming songwriter in the #15Seconds spotlight tonight. Originally from NY, Emily James now calls Nashville home. Emily wrote her first song when she was 10 years old and started playing the guitar shortly after that. She just released a self-titled 5 song EP you should definitely check out.

Take a listen to her original song Fools & Jokers and tell us what you think:

UPDATE (12/01/2017): Emily just released the first single from her upcoming album. Check out Lion’s Den:

MoreEmily James | iTunes

Discover other artists we’ve featured on 15 Seconds of Fame:

15 Seconds of Fame ARCHIVE

Know somebody we should play on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

We’ve featured over 1000 unsigned, up-and-coming artists over the past 5 years, who knows–you might hear yourself, or someone you know, one night here on MIX!

Send links (youtube/soundcloud/etc) and social media info to:

Email: matthew@mix1041.com
Tweet: @matthewreid @mix1041 #15Seconds
Call: 617-931-1234 Weeknights between 7 and midnight

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

More from Matthew Reid
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live