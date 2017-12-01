15 Seconds | Paige Davis – Best Of 2017

Just named to our Best Of 2017 list, here’s the song we featured from Paige earlier this year:

Got an update from Massachusetts artist Paige Davis on tonight’s 15 Seconds!

The Pepperell singer/songwriter is back with her latest single Insane. Give it a listen and TELL US what you think!

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!