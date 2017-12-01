Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 12/1

6:45a

Only 6 broadcast TV shows have better ratings than they did last year. Of them, Mom and This Is Us have made the biggest jumps. Name the This Is Us actress who plays Rebecca Pearson in the show and who also starred in the film adaptation of Nicholas Spark’s A Walk To Remember.

Jim Nabors passed away yesterday at the age of 87, and no cause of death was given. He was most famous for playing Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show and its spin-off Gomer Pyle: USMC. What does USMC stand for?

82 years ago the game Monopoly made its debut. What is the most expensive property on a standard Monopoly board?

Blake Shelton hit up Twitter to say that he did not have a secret meeting with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan last week. They simply posed for a photo when Ryan visited Blake’s restaurant, “Ole Red,” which is in Blake’s home state. What state is it?

Brendan Fraser turns 49 on Sunday. He starred in Blast from the Past with Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Walken, where Fraser played a naive man who had spent the first 35 years of his life where?

7:45a

96 years ago today the game Bingo made its debut and is no played in smoke-filled halls all over the country. In a common game of Bingo, how many spaces do you need to fill in a row to get Bingo?

The Downtown LA stadium, where LA’s two basketball teams and their hockey team all play in addition to hosting the city’s biggest concerts, is named after a chain of office supply stores. Name the office supply store.

Ed Sheeran just released a duet version of his latest love ballad called “Perfect” with Beyonce. What is Beyonce’s now hyphenated last name?

Zoe Kravitz turns 29 today. Her parents are Lenny Kravitz and what Cosby Show actress?

Pamela Anderson reportedly tried to sweet talk the Secret Service into letting her see Vice President Mike Pence. She wanted to ask him for a pardon fro Julian Assange. Pence was the Governor of what state before becoming Vice President?

8:45a

There’s a documentary coming to British TV called Prince’s Last Year. It’s about his final shows, including a secret gig at the White House in 2015. True or False: Prince never played a Super Bowl halftime show.

Lucy Liu is 49 years old Saturday. She played one of Charlie’s Angels in the 2000 film alongside two other A-list actresses. Name them.

Bette Midler wants an apology from Geraldo Rivera who allegedly groped and drugged her in a bathroom in the 1970s. Rivera still appears regularly on this right leaning TV news channel on shows like The Five.

Daisy Ridley says she will be done with the Star Wars franchise after the current trilogy concludes. What is Ridley’s characters name in the current Star Wars trilogy?

Jason Momoa says the next season of Game of Thrones will be, quote, “the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV.” Name the creator of Game of Thrones.

Can they beat Kennedy?!