#MixNSSN: Kesha & Bleachers | 10,000 Toys Toy Drop Locations

Holiday Powers? Mariah Carey’s Squat Sets Internet On Fire

Filed Under: All I Want For Christmas is You, Christmas, concert, Mariah Carey, Twitter
Credit: Mariah Carey 'Merry Christmas' Album Cover

By: Eric Donnelly

All I want for Christmas is an explanation, Mariah.

Mariah Carey blew fans away at a recent concert when she was signing autographs. Fans on the Internet are claiming these videos are proof of her holiday powers because how does she squat like this while signing?

Check it out:

RELATED: Mariah Carey Shines for the Holidays in ‘The Star’ Video

She genuinely looks like she is sitting an in invisible chair. Mind you her dress is the definition of skin tight, yet she pulls off this posture without flinching.

The magic of the holiday season is the only explanation here. Mariah even got her own Twitter moment for this moment!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live