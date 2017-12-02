Holiday Powers? Mariah Carey’s Squat Sets Internet On Fire

By: Eric Donnelly

All I want for Christmas is an explanation, Mariah.

Mariah Carey blew fans away at a recent concert when she was signing autographs. Fans on the Internet are claiming these videos are proof of her holiday powers because how does she squat like this while signing?

Check it out:



Mimi loves her Lambs so much 🦋💕 pic.twitter.com/URMZE5LnnQ — Sarah (@intimatedaze) December 1, 2017

She genuinely looks like she is sitting an in invisible chair. Mind you her dress is the definition of skin tight, yet she pulls off this posture without flinching.

The magic of the holiday season is the only explanation here. Mariah even got her own Twitter moment for this moment!



