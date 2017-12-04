Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 12/4

6:45a

P!NK says she’s raising her kids “gender neutral,” and that their household is “label-less.” Pink’s first #1 song and Grammy came from Moulin’s Rouge’s “Lady Marmalade,” a song also featuring Lil’Kim, Mya, and what pop star?

So many people complained about the “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” short that’s playing before Pixar’s Coco that Disney is removing it from theaters. People thought it was too long and was just shameless Frozen 2 promotion. Name the two lead actresses who voice Princess Elsa and Anna.

Titanic was the highest grossing film of all time until this James Cameron film about an alien world called Pandora surpassed it. Name the film.

A video is circulating the interwebs of Mariah Carey signing autographs while appearing to be sitting on an invisible chair. The viral tweet claims it is due to her “superpowers” she gets during the holiday season. What was Mariah Carey’s last #1 song? “We Belong Together” or “Touch My Body?”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited with their children to buy a Christmas tree in Brentwood on Saturday. Name the 2012 political thriller Ben directed, co-produced, and starred in, that also won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

7:45a

The Sabrina The Teenage Witch reboot that was in development at The CW has moved over to Netflix. Who played Sabrina in the original?

Charlie Puth celebrated his 26th birthday over the weekend. Which movie was his debut song “See You Again,” which he wrote, co-produced, and performed with Wiz Khalifa, in?

11 years ago today the first giant squid ever was caught on video in Japan. What is it that squids shoot as a defense mechanism?

A limited release of Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel hit theaters today featuring Justin Timberlake. Timberlake voiced the lead character in this DreamWorks animation film, whose soundtrack included his #1 chart-topping hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife are expecting their second child. What bill is Hamilton on?

8:45a

Tyra Banks is 44 today. What reality show did she create, produce, and host that aired for 23 seasons?

Therea Caputo has separated from her husband of 28 years. Caputa has a TLC reality show called Long Island _________?

Miranda Kerr is pregnant again, only this time it’s with her hubby and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel. Name Miranda’s ex-husband she was married to from 2010 to 2013 who also dated Katy Perry.

Chris Pratt is after some “pervy dude” who’s been impersonating him on Facebook and trying to get personal information from women. Pratt played Andy Dwyer on Parks & Rec which took place in Pawnee, a fictional town in what state?

Maria Tomei is 53 today. She played Mona Lisa Vita, a woman whose expert testimony got two young women off of a murder charge in this 1992 comedy.

