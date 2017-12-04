Lady Gaga Lends a Hand to Hurricane Harvey Victims in Houston

By Hayden Wright

Lady Gaga’s Joanne Tour stopped in Houston on Sunday and instead of chilling at the hotel ’til showtime, the pop star spent her day volunteering to support hurricane relief efforts. Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation helped a resident named Pamela tackle mold and water damage at her home, which occurred after Hurricane Harvey hit.

“Before the #JoanneWorldtourHouston tonight me and @btwfoundation teamed up with @teamrubicon to do some demolition due to water damage and mold remediation in Pamela’s house from Hurricane Harvey,” Gaga wrote.

Gaga shared a photo of herself getting her hands dirty alongside other volunteers. The Foundation tweeted a video of the pop-star founder breaking down a wall with a sledgehammer.

“Recovering – physically, mentally, emotionally- from natural disasters takes time + the work isn’t over yet,” the Foundation wrote. “Thanks @TeamRubicon for inviting our co-founder @ladygaga to volunteer today in #Houston!”

