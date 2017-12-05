- Johnny Rzeznik is 52. He is the lead singer of what band whose biggest hits are “Slide”, Iris” and “Name”.
- Twentieth Century Fox announced that it has temporarily halted production on the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, featuring Rami Malek as their iconic lead singer Freddie Mercury. Name the season 8 American Idol runner up who has been touring with Queen as their lead singer since 2012.
- Melissa Rauch from “The Big Bang Theory” gave birth to her first child. Her character is Married to Howard Wolowitz on the show, what’s her name?
- Discovery just paid $70 million to be the majority stakeholder in Oprah’s network “OWN”. Which of these shows is NOT on Discovery? Naked and Afraid, Gold Rush or Ancient Aliens?
- Before her gig in Houston on Sunday, Lady Gaga got her hands dirty and helped out with the hurricane relief effort. What was the name of the hurricane that hit Texas in Late August?
- Randy Quaid Tweeted that some “very powerful people” want him to run against Bernie Sanders for the Senate. Keep in mind Randy has been off the reservation for quite a while. Name his brother who is also an actor.
- There’s an online poll to determine if several “borderline” movies count as Christmas movies. “Die Hard” just makes it, but it’s close. Name Bruce Willis’ character in the series.
- Ed Sheeran talked about how he first contacted Beyonce to collaborate on Perfect and said she changes her email once a week. Ed was featured on Taylor Swifts new album “Repuation” along with rapper Future on what song? End Game, Ready For it or New Years Day?
- 14 years ago today Gwyneth Paltrow Married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin just five months before giving birth to their daughter. Who has the same name as a fruit. What is her name?
- Today would have been Walt Disney’s birthday. He was born back in 1901. Disney’s first ever feature length animated film released back in December 1937 and is still popular today. Which of these is it? Snow White, Sleeping Beauty or Cinderella?
- Uproxx.com has released a list of the 50 best songs of 2017 and “Praying” by Kesha came in at #1. Name the scummy producer she had a three year legal battle with that “Praying” seems to be indirectly towards.
- Quentin Tarantino reportedly pitched an idea for a new “Star Trek” movie, and Paramount is putting it together. Name the still working actor who starred as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in both a television series and 4 films.
- Today in 1933, prohibition ended at 5:32 P.M. as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment. Illegal establishments that secretly sold booze have been featured in many films made about that era. What were the underground bars called?
- Kristen Bell is going to serve as the first-ever host of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21st. Name her actor husband.
- Foreigner is touring with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham next summer. Please name the artist and title of this song. (Audio Question)