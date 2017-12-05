Credit: Pussycat Dolls 'PCD' Album Cover

By: Eric Donnelly

Hush hush!

Rumors have been swirling about a Pussycat Dolls reunion this entire year and it actually looks like lots of progress has been made. Nicole Scherzinger recently told The Sun that “I like to walk the walk, not talk the talk. So until I actually make it happen, it doesn’t happen!”

Also, she stated she hopes to be on tour soon in some capacity and seems to be open about reuniting the girl-group. Now, fellow member Melody Thornton is giving weird quotes about re-joining.

Thornton told The Herald Sun, “I think the Pussycat Dolls will reunite in the future. Whether I will be part of it all comes down to what I am doing at the time.” Why the need for the cryptic messages? Just tell us if you’re actually interested or not!

She elaborated by saying “Also, when it comes to my place in Pussycat Dolls, I didn’t sing as much as I would have liked to and, if we were to do it again, there would need to be teamwork.” Nicole was always famously the lead-vocalist of PCD.

Melody hopes to be releasing some material of her own, but let’s hope she can do that and a reunion tour — we are ALL waiting for it!