One of our favorite #15Seconds artists this year is 14 year old Ani-K. We first featured the super talented singer/songwriter from Perth, Australia last winter (see below) and we’re psyched to add her to our Best Of 2017 list!

Check out her original song Close Anymore and TELL US what you think!

Buy Ani-K’s new song Let Me Catch Up on iTunes!

Got a great song in the #15Seconds spotlight tonight from Australian singer/songwriter Ani-K (Anica Karu.)

It’s something we can all relate to, thinking about someone who once meant everything to us, but who’s drifted away.

Take a listen to Close Anymore and TELL US what you think!

More: Facebook | Instagram



Follow @anicakaru

Follow @matthewreid

Follow @mix1041

Discover other artists we’ve featured on 15 Seconds of Fame:

15 Seconds of Fame ARCHIVE

Know somebody we should play on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

We’ve featured over 1000 unsigned, up-and-coming artists over the past 5 years, who knows–you might hear yourself, or someone you know, one night here on MIX!

Send links (youtube/soundcloud/etc) and social media info to:

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!