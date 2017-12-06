Congrats to Fly By Midnight — one of our Best Of 2017! Check out this super talented duo out of NYC and take a listen to their latest song Vibe:

First played Fly By Midnight on the radio back in June 2016.

First featured Justin back in March of 2014.

#BestOf2017

Tonight’s 15 Seconds of Fame is NYC duo Fly By Midnight with a brand new song called XL.

Take a look at their new video and TELL US what you think!

If you missed the world radio premiere of XL on Mix 104.1 tonight, check it out on iTunes and TELL US what you think!

