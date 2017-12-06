6:45a

Kurt Russell will play Santa Clause for a Netflix movie that will be out next Christmas. Name the Marvel Studios franchise that features Groot Kurt was in earlier this year.

Kesha is performing on CMT Crossroads tonight. Name Kesha’s latest album, which is also the same name as a 1999 Mariah Carey album.

Earth, Wind & Fire just announced a 6-date Vegas residency, and that’s one date more than Nickelback’s upcoming 5-date residency in 2018. Which group has sold more records?

Katy Perry was just awarded $3.3 million in her LA convent case. Her recent music video for “Swish Swish” features Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in this popular Netflix Original Series.

Depeche Mode sold 1.27 million tickets over the first nine months of this year, which is more than Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, or Justin Bieber. In July 2017, which country banned Justin from performing in it?

7:45a

9 years ago this week O.J. Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison. He’s already made parole. What type of car did he famously take police on a televised high speed chase back in the 90’s?

Alec Baldwin might get his own talk show on ABC. He has a semi-recurring role on SNL doing what celebrity impression?

Jimmy Eat World announced a batch of tour dates for next spring. Name this song.

53 years ago, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” first aired on NBC. Rudolph leads Santa’s sleigh. How many reindeer help pull it in total?

Eminem’s new album is coming out next week with the song “Walk On Water” featuring Beyoncé. The album’s title is the same as Selena Gomez’s most recent album from 2015. What is it?

8:45a

Judd Apatow is 50 today. He’s been involved in practically half of all the funny movies in the last decade. He wrote and directed The 40 Year Old Virgin, which starred what actor?

Will Smith set to host the National Geographic 10-episode Earth-exploration show, One Strange Rock. When did the first issue National Geographic get published? 1898 or 1950?

Russian teams have been banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics — set to kick off in South Korea in February. Where did the 2014 Winter Olympics take place?

“Silent Night” tops a list of the most-recorded holiday songs. There are more than 137,000 versions of it. What comes in second, “White Christmas” or “Jingle Bells?”

Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman were the most tweeted-about entertainment properties of 2017. Finish this famous Game of Thrones quote. “A ____ always pays his debts.”

