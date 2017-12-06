Photo: Brandon Cox

By Jon Wiederhorn

Linkin Park vocalist Mike Shinoda has posted a message on social media to correct widespread reports that the band’s late frontman Chester Bennington had MDMA (ecstasy) in his system when he took his life in July at the age of 41.

Related: Linkin Park Share Live ‘Crawling’ Video Featuring Chester Bennington

“Just clearing this up: TMZ erroneously printed CB had MDMA in his system when he passed,” Shinoda wrote. “That was incorrect, they misread the report. They have since corrected their piece, see below. I hope other publications have the decency to do the same.”

The TMZ story now indicates that the initial test that detected MDMA was determined to be a false positive:

“According to the autopsy and toxicology results obtained by TMZ, the Linkin Park singer’s blood also tested ‘presumptive positive’ for MDMA… based on one test,” reads the revision. “Two subsequent tests did not detect the drug, and the ultimate conclusion was Chester was not under the influence of drugs when he died.”

While there was no MDMA in Bennington’s system the autopsy and toxicology tests detected a small amount of alcohol and Zolpidem (the sleep medication Ambien). A bottle of Zolpidem was also found on Bennington’s dresser.