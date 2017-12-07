48 years ago today “Frosty the Snowman” first aired on TV. Frosty has a corncob pipe and a button nose and two eyes made out of what?
“Transformers: The Last Knight” tops a “Rolling Stone” list of the WORST movies of the year. Name the actor who took over as the lead of the Transformers franchise after Shia LaBeouf.
Celtics legend Larry Bird is 61 years old today! One of Larry’s more popular nicknames was Larry _____.
Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” is the most viewed music video of the year on YouTube. Which of these three artists did NOT have a music video in the top 10? Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars or Taylor Swift?
Bon Jovi won the fan vote for the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and while it’s not binding, the winner of the fan vote has always gotten in. Which of these three Bon Jovi tracks did NOT reach #1? – Bad Medicine, You Give Love a Bad Name or Wanted Dead or Alive?
33 years ago today Vince Neil of Motley Crue crashed his ’72 Ford Pantera in Redondo Beach, California, killing his passenger. Finish the title to this Motley Crue song. Smoking In The _____.
Danny Masterson has been fired from the Netflix comedy “The Ranch”, over rape allegations. Name his former “The Ranch” co-star who he also starred in a previous sitcom with.
Terry Crews is suing the Hollywood agent who he says groped him claiming that he was psychologically harmed from the experience. – Crews used to be the face of a popular ad campaign for what deodorant?
“Time” magazine’s Person of the Year is The Silence Breakers… a.k.a. people who’ve spoken out against sexual misconduct. Who was the 2016 TIME person of the year? – Donald Trump, Olympian Simon Biles or Mark Zuckerberg?
Our Santa Hotline is booming! Kids can call 617-564-1041 and leave a message for Santa himself. True or False: In Ireland it’s tradition to leave a pint of Guinness for Santa instead of milk.
Today in 1993, Guns N’ Roses announced they would keep “Look at Your Game, Girl” on their album, “The Spaghetti Incident?” even though it was written by Charles Manson. Name the lead singer and the lead guitarist of Guns N Roses
Hugh Jackman revealed he turned down the role of James Bond due to the scripts being too ‘crazy’. Name the female head of MI6 who was played by Judi Dench. Hint: it’s a letter of the Alphabet
CBS All Access has officially ordered a Twilight Zone reboot from Jordan Peele. Peele made his directorial debut earlier in 2017. Name the film
Two of R. Kelly’s houses in Atlanta were emptied by a group of thieves who were posing as movers. R. Kelly was briefly… and illegally married to this underage pop star in 1994-1995 who later died in a plane crash in 2001. What was her name?
Actor C. Thomas Howell is 51 years old today. He played Ponyboy in the film adaption of “The Outsiders”. Finish this quote Johnny told Ponyboy on his deathbed. – Stay ____ Ponyboy.