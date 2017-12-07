Photo: Lionel Hahn / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane and singer Leona Lewis have shared a new Christmas medley.

“I’m soo excited to share this you guys!,” Lewis said on Twitter, “and I wanted to do something special for all of you this Christmas. You’re the reason we get to do what we love and we put our hearts into recording this song. Merry Christmas, we love you guys.”

“As a little girl, I’ve always looked up to empowering female vocal artists such as Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, & Leona Lewis!,” Jane revealed on Twitter. “This is the best Christmas gift I’ve ever received! Thank you to the fans & thank you Ms.Lewis for making my dreams come true! With that being said, enjoy this special medley we created for you guys this Christmas!”

The medley features original verses written by both Lewis and Dinah, as well as traditional holiday standards including “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Watch the medley and see all of Jane’s tweet’s below.

