#MixNSSN: Kesha & Bleachers | 10,000 Toys Toy Drop Locations
Filed Under:affair, boyfriend, Drama, Game of Thrones, girlfriend, k&k, relationship, roses, TV

Jennifer thinks her boyfriend Ben might be cheating based on a TV show… It’s Game of Thrones.

 

Have a heartbreaking cheater story to share? Let Karson & Kennedy know on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live