Credit: Dreamstime

An adorable 2-year-old mimicked his father and called his mom “honey” on a trip, but he did not stop after and has been continuing to call her that! How do you explain to a 2-year-old that them calling their mom “honey” is inappropriate?

Click play above to hear the 2-year-old’s mommy on-air!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.