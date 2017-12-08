6:45a

Chris Pratt was talking about hunting on Twitter when someone asked how people can “literally” still hunt in 2017. Chris stars in the 2011 sports/drama Moneyball alongside Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. What sport is Moneyball about?

Adele’s album 21 just fell out of the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in 353 weeks. It first entered the chart in March of 2011. True or false: 21 was Adele’s first album.

It would have been Jim Morrison’s birthday today. What band did eh front until his death?

Disney’s Moana is one of Apple Music’s most downloaded movies of 2017. What actor played Maui in the film?

There was a Beyonce sighting at Target in San Clemente, California. She was in sweats and clearly did not want to have her picture taken, which did not stop shoppers. What is Target’s logo?

7:45a

Darius Rucker didn’t think he’d make it as a country singer. Quote, “No one thought it would work because I was a black guy coming from pop.” He was the front man for the band Hootie & the ____.

“People” magazine’s list of the ’25 Most Intriguing People of the Year’ includes: Gal Gadot, Jordan Peele, and Joe Biden. But Bruce Springsteen tops the list. What is Springsteen’s nickname?

37 years ago today John Lennon was shot and killed. Name his wife who for decades people accused of causing turmoil within the Beatles.

Actor Michael Clarke Duncan would have been 60 today. He played John Coffey, a death row inmate with a special ability in this 1999 film also starring Tom Hanks.

Olympic Skiier Lindsey Vonn says she will strive to represent the American people in the 2018 Winter Olympics but not President Trump. Name the famous Athlete she dated for three years and split from back in 2015.

8:45a

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has opened ‘Janie’s House’ for abused girls near Atlanta. Name Tyler’s actress daughter who has starred in movies such as Armageddon and The Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

65 years ago in 1952, a pregnancy was acknowledged on a TV show for the very first time, and it was on I Love Lucy. Who is Lucy’s husband in the show?

Ryan Reynolds has been cast in the upcoming live-action Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu. He’s been tapped to play Pikachu himself. What color is Pikachu?

Quentin Tarantino’s proposed Star Trek movie is being fast tracked & will be R-rated. In Star Trek what is the name of the Vulcan character originally portratyed by Leonard Nimoy, who coined the phrase “Live Long and Prosper?”

Simon Helberg is 37 years old today. He plays Howard on The Big Bang Theory. He catches a lot of crap from Sheldon for being the only non-physicist among the guys. What is Howard’s occupation?

