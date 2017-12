Credit: Dreamstime

This is real news, friends. A Santa in Portland, Oregon is not just a normal Santa; he’s a Hipster Santa, man-bun included. We’re not sure if we like it or not, but check out our Facebook page for a picture.

Click play above to find out what’s up with Hipster Santa!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.