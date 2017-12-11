6:45a

Patrick Stewart said it’s his dream to work with Quentin Tarantino, so he’d be willing to revisit his role as Jean-Luc Picard if Tarantino is doing a Star Trek movie. Is the main starship from the show the U.S.S. Enterprise or the Millennium Falcon?

Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was arrested for domestic assault in Tennessee over the weekend. Wright is the same type of pitcher Tim Wakefield was for the Sox. They both throw a pitch called the _________ ball.

Ed Sheeran thinks his next album will be his lowest-selling yet. All of his studio album names have a common theme. What is it?

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight are speaking again. She says, quote, “We’ve had some difficulties, but through art we’ve been able to talk. It’s the common language.” Voight stars on what Showtime TV show as Mickey?

Rider Strong is 38 years old today. He played Shawn Hunter on Boy Meets World. In the show, what was the teacher’s name who lived next to Corey and always imparted wisdom on the kids?

7:45a

John Kerry is 74 today. What year did he run against George W. for President? 1994 or 2004?

Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect Duet” is supposed to go #1 next week. What was Beyonce’s last #1 song? “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” (2008) or “Drunk in Love (feat. Jay-Z)” (2013)?

A former radio DJ who was ordered to pay a symbolic $1 to Taylor Swift for groping her butt during a photo op says that he mailed her a $1 Sacajawea coin last week. Sacajawea is known for helping what two explorers on their expedition to the Louisiana Territory?

It is officially one week until Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the Star Wars nerds are READY. The last Star Wars film to be released was a stand alone move in December of last year. What was it called?

8:45a

A Tennessee mom posted a video of her son Keaton talking about how he’s being bullied in middle school, and now TONS of celebs are sending love his way. Which of these artists is from Tennessee? Justin Timberlake or Britney Spears?

The part of Phoebe on Friends was almost played by Ellen DeGeneres. Name the actress who got the role.

Today in 1981 Muhammad Ali had his final boxing match ever losing to Trevor Berbick. What was Ali’s birth name?

Hailee Steinfeld turns 21 today. She stars in the Pitch Perfect franchise. When she was only 13, she was cast in a film alongside Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin playing Mattie Ross, which won her an Academy Award nomination. What film was it?

Zendaya and rapper Big Sean are on Jimmy Fallon tonight. Big Sean dated a massive female popstar who is currently the third most followed person on Instagram. Name her.

