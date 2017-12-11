By: Eric Donnelly
Are you scared of these boogie feet?!
Kesha & Macklemore announced their joint summer tour today, which will definitely keep you dancing the entire show. The duo will stop in Mansfield at the Xfinity Center on Tuesday July 24th.
Each artist released new music in 2017 — Kesha dropped Rainbow and Macklemore dropped GEMINI. The 30-day tour kicks off at the beginning of June.
Here are the dates for the tour:
June 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 8 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
June 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 12 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
June 20 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
June 22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
June 23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 25 – Rogers, AR @ Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 10 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 14 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 18 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 25 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 1 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
August 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 4 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
August 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre