Credit: USA Today / PictureGroup / SIPA USA

By: Eric Donnelly

Are you scared of these boogie feet?!

Kesha & Macklemore announced their joint summer tour today, which will definitely keep you dancing the entire show. The duo will stop in Mansfield at the Xfinity Center on Tuesday July 24th.

Each artist released new music in 2017 — Kesha dropped Rainbow and Macklemore dropped GEMINI. The 30-day tour kicks off at the beginning of June.



Animals! I'm going on tour with @macklemore​. Come out and have some adventures with us. Get in line for the Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore Tour Presale here: https://t.co/w4c5wZoHxR ⭐🦊🐼⭐

Can't wait to see you all, let's boogie! 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/4ulGDURjGw — kesha (@KeshaRose) December 11, 2017

RELATED: Rolling Stone Gave Kesha’s ‘Rainbow’ 4th Best Album of 2017

Here are the dates for the tour:

June 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 8 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

June 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 12 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

June 14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 20 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

June 22 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

June 23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 25 – Rogers, AR @ Arkansas Music Pavilion

June 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 10 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 14 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 18 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 22 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 25 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 1 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

August 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 4 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

August 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre