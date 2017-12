Credit: Dreamstime

Kids are reaching for the stars these days with their gifts. If you call our Santa Hotline, you can ask him what you or your kids want for Christmas, and it might be played on-air! This time around, cash, ponies, Lady Gaga, iPhones, and the World are being wanted.

Click play above to hear the kids for yourself!

