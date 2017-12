Credit: Dreamstime

By now most of us have seen the heartbreaking video of Keaton Jones reacting to being bullied. After many celebrities sent him their love, it is as if life could not be positive for even one more moment. Past racist remarks from the mom were uncovered, and it was revealed that Keaton himself also may have said them.

Click play above to learn why!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.