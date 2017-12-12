6:45a

26 years ago today Richard Gere married Cindy Crawford. What actress starred opposite Richard in Pretty Woman?

Former Price is Right host Bob Barker is 94 today. In which Adam Sandler movie did he fist fight Adam’s character?

Kesha and Macklemore just announced that they’re going on tour together next summer. Kesha brushes her teeth with what type of alcohol in her 2009 #1 breakout hit “TiK ToK?”

The Rock and his girlfriend are expecting a baby girl. The Rock’s girlfriend’s now deceased father was actually the drummer for this local band.

Actress and model Charlotte McKinney was a featured model in Carl’s Jr’s All Natural Burger commercial. What former reality star now DJ stirred up controversy from her sexy car washing Carl’s Jr commercial back in 2005?

7:45a

Seal is on James Corden tonight. Name the model and TV personality he was married to for 9 years before they split up

Robert Pattinson says film franchises like Twilight can cause actors to lose their ‘sense of identity.’ He says, quote, “My ego was a lot bigger when I first started.” Name his Twilight costar whom he also dated.

Satin Dolls, the real life strip club that was portrayed as the “Bada Bing” in The Sopranos, is closing down due to mob activity. In the show, Tony Soprano was a mob boss in what state?

Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer for claiming that he abused Corey Haim when Corey was 13. They said in response, “We can’t wait to expose his depravities in a court of law.” What was the name of Charlie’s mooch brother in Two and a Half Men?

Mayim Bailik is 42 today. What is her character’s name on The Big Bang Theory?

8:45a

In Pirates of the Caribbean, what is the Black Pearl?

Today in 1974 The Godfather Pt. 2 was released. It won the Oscar that year for Best Picture. In the film, what is the name of the organized crime family?

This Ed Sheeran song has become the most streamed song on Spotify of all time. What is it?

Seth Rogen’s going to play CBS anchorman Walter Cronkite in the JFK assassination film Newsflash. Name the man who assassinated JFK.

Patton Oswalt recently stuck up for Keaton Jones even admist his family’s racist allegations, saying, quote, “Keaton didn’t get to choose the family that raised and shaped him.” Patton Oswalt voiced the lead rat in Disney/Pixar’s Ratatouille. What is its name?

Can they beat Kennedy?!