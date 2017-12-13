Congrats to Gavin James just named one of our Best Of 2017!

Gavin is a super-talented artist we’ve been following for a long time, first featuring him in 2013 and many more times since and was even named to our Best Of 2015 list!

We finally got to meet the UK singer when he stopped by the MIX studios this summer. Check out Gavin’s latest song Hearts On Fire from his brand new album and TELL US what YOU think!

See ALL the BEST OF 2017 artists!

(From our feature earlier this year):

We first introduced you to Gavin James back in the summer of 2013 with his stunning acoustic cover of Get Lucky by Daft Punk.

Gavin, who’s since signed a record deal with Capitol Records USAI will release his new single TOMORROW, but we have a sneak peek of Heart’s On Fire for you tonight on #15Seconds.

Give it a listen and TELL US what you think!

And don’t miss Gavin opening for Niall Horan at the Orpheum Theatre next Friday night (November 3.)

