6:45a

Nicole Kidman has taken on a whole new look in her new movie, Destroyer, and you probably won’t recognize her. What country singer is Nicole married to?

Dick Van Dyke is 92 today. He played a chimney sweep named Bert opposite Julie Answers in what classic film?

65 years ago, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause” entered the top 40 on the charts. In the song, where was mommy kissing Santa Clause?

Nick Cannon basically admits that he’s not over Mariah Carey on his new track. Name the 2009 film Mariah starred in alongside Gabourey Sidibe and Mo’Nique, which earned her the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Melodrama by Lorde tops Rolling Stone’s list of the Best Pop Albums of 2017. Kesha’s Rainbow comes in second, which is followed by Reputation by Taylor Swift. Of those three artists, who is oldest?

7:45a

Netflix has renewed Marvel’s The Punisher for a second season, though it is likely not coming back until 2019. Actor Jon Bernthal plays the Punisher. He also played Shane on what AMC drama?

Kelly Ripa says Regis Philbin wouldn’t talk to her off the air when they were co-hosts, because he wanted to save everything for the show. Regis hosted this trivia-based television game show from 1999 to 2002.

Hugh Jackman says the deal between Disney and 21st Century Fox won’t lure him back to playing Wolverine even though it’s now possible for the X-Men and Avengers worlds to collide. Name the wheelchair bound mutant who leads the X-Men.

You can’t say Lady Gaga doesn’t go all out for the holidays, as pictures of her surfaced dressed up in an elf costume at a party. What’s the name of Gaga’s latest studio album that came out in October of 2016?

Jada Pinkett Smith is mad at the Golden Globes for snubbing Girls Trip. When did Jada marry Will Smith? 1997 or 2007?

8:45a

Michael Che and Colin Jost have been named the co-head writers for Saturday Night Live. The pair man the anchor desk together for what iconic SNL sketch?

Selena Gomez’s family is allegedly not happy that she’s back with Justin Bieber, and he’s not invited to her home for the holidays. Meanwhile, Justin’s family is thrilled he’s back with Selena. Justin just won a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Fusion/Performance for his remix to this song.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has a 94% rating at RottenTomatoes.com with 150 positive reviews and only 10 negative. George Lucas himself says it was, quote, “beautifully made.” How many Star Wars films did he direct? 0, 2, or 4?

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep say you can still enjoy art, even when you know the person who made it was a scumbag. In 2004, Tom starred as Viktor Navorski in this comedy drama alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones about his time being stuck at an airport indefinitely.

Three Decembers ago, Mindy Kahling created a new tradition on her show The Mindy Project: a Christmas decoration known as Wreath Witherspoon. Who does Mindy play in The Office?

