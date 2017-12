Credit: Dreamstime

We were invited to an awesome Christmas party thrown by our new company, Entercom, at Fenway Park last night. There was great food, raffles, an open bar, and even ice cream served in Red Sox hat cups! Karson loved socializing and making small talk with people there, but Salt had a harder time doing that.

Click play above to find out the whole story!

